How James Wiseman, Warriors youth fared in extended test vs. Knicks, Nets

NEW YORK -- For the final seven minutes and 40 seconds of the Warriors' 132-94 38-point loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, Golden State's youth portion of their two-timelines plan was on display.

As the Warriors were being blown out, coach Steve Kerr went with a five-man group of extremely young, recently drafted players. The lineup consisted of Ryan Rollins (20 years old), Moses Moody (20), Jonathan Kuminga (20), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (20) and James Wiseman (21). They were a minus-13 in plus/minus, being outscored 19-6. What was clear was both inexperience and a lack of chemistry.

Over that near eight-minute stretch, the Warriors missed all five of their 2-point shots and were 2-for-6 on 3-pointers. They held the Knicks to only 2-for-6 from deep as well, but the Knicks missed only one of their five 2-pointers. While the Warriors had a 48.2 shot quality percentage, the Knicks were getting easy looks with a 60.9 shot quality percentage, per PBP Stats.

"Look, these young guys are working their butts off every single day in practice," Kerr said after the Warriors' loss to the Knicks. "We all want them to have success, so it's tough to see when things don't go well. At the same time, we have to keep our energy and our spirit up. But look, it's not an easy position to be in.

"They're all so raw, so young that they're not ready yet to figure out how to get each other shots. It's just a tough situation for them to be in and I'm just asking them to keep working and reminding them that things will get better."

With Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins already out, plus Donte DiVincenzo missing the game due to a non-COVID illness and JaMychal Green being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, the opportunity was there for the Warriors' youth to step up. Moody was handed the start, alongside Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Of all the youngsters, Moody might have been best with 11 points, going 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Kuminga led the bench with 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting with four rebounds and four assists, but also had three turnovers and three fouls, resulting in a minus-21. Baldwin went cold, making only one of his six shot and was a minus-11. Rollins played only seven minutes, but was a minus-13 after turning the ball over twice and missing both of his shots. Wiseman was a game-worst minus-29 in 22 minutes, scoring four points with five fouls and two turnovers.

Veteran center Kevon Looney tried to take some of the onus off the young players, pointing out that the starters didn't exactly light it up. Looney also noted how tough it is to enter the game in the fourth quarter after sitting for so long and pressing to make a strong impression. When he was young, he was surrounded by four vets, not players who aren't even old enough to legally have a drink.

What Looney also pointed to was how hard it can be playing at a storied arena like Madison Square Garden for the first time or at such a young age.

"The first time playing in The Garden, I remember how I felt playing here," Looney said. "I was a little nervous. I can only expect those guys to feel the same way. They could play better, but I feel like they're taking steps in the right direction and playing really well in Santa Cruz.

"To get some game experience is good for them. It's tough to get thrown in the fire like this at the end of a trip. We expect a lot out of them and I think they'll play better when they're number's called. It's a learning experience for all of us."

Poole, 23, still remembers his first time playing at the Knicks' home arena. It was the Big Ten Tournament when he played at Michigan and his Wolverines ended up winning the championship. He had some jitters, too, no matter the better result.

To him, Wednesday had to be an "amazing moment" for those five players. Stepping on the floor of The Garden is a dream of countless kids, and they can check it off their bucket list.

He has been in their shoes before. Pressing to make an impression is natural. When given an opportunity, it's all about making the most of it, one way or another.

"Personally, my approach was just to get to it," Poole said when asked of his mindset as a rookie. "Workout hard, practice hard. Whether you get two minutes in the game or you get 20 minutes in the game, personally just try and take advantage of the opportunity. Make the coaches play you. Not necessarily be perfect, but try and get minutes where they can't take you off the floor.

"There's a challenge in everything that you do, and credit to the young guys for just going out there, getting some experience, getting some minutes under their belt and getting on the floor."

Luckily for those young guys, there was another chance to show their worth 24 hours later.

The Warriors jaunted over to Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, looking to turn the page. With six players out, including Klay Thompson joining Curry and Wiggins as starters stuck to the bench, the cards were stacked against the Warriors and they couldn't defy the odds. A historically bad first half led to a 143-113 loss to the Nets, ending the Warriors' 1-5 road trip.

Kuminga was inserted into the starting lineup with Moody, Poole, Green and Looney. However, he scored only four points in 30 minutes, going 1-for-9 from the floor and committed four turnovers. Moody led the starters with 17 points, going 7-for-11 overall and 3-for-5 beyond the arc.

Rollins was the lone Warrior with a positive plus/minus in the 30-point loss, ending as a plus-2 over six minutes. He made his lone shot, as well as both of his free throws and handed out three assists. The stars of the night, though, were Wiseman and Baldwin Jr.

"Second half, I thought the young guys were much better than they were the night before vs. New York," Kerr said Wednesday night at Barclays Center. "It was good to see them get out there and execute and make some shots. Patrick Baldwin got hot there and obviously James was efficient. ... That was encouraging, but when you lose by 30, small consolation."

Wiseman finished with his first 30-point game in the NBA, scoring 30 points and going 12-for-14 from the field. He made his first eight shots, including his one 3-point attempt, and ended with six rebounds. The former No. 2 pick was aggressive, threw down several big dunks and his first shot of the night was a nice right-handed finish for the left-hander over Kevin Durant.

Baldwin Jr. caught fire for the Warriors late in the third quarter and into the fourth. The rookie made his first six shots and splashed his first five 3-pointers. On the night, he scored a career-high 17 points, which was the first time he has scored in double digits in the NBA.

Though the numbers are nice, Baldwin Jr. made it clear the impact is diminished in such a blowout loss. But a new sense of comfortability on the court and with each other was evident, especially after their tough showing the night before.

"I think we're on that trajectory where we're learning how to figure out this league," Baldwin Jr. said. "It just sucks that we're losing, but it's important to learn through it all."

Finding positives from the Warriors' latest tough road trip isn't easy. They are what their 15-18 record suggests, though parts might be a bit of a mirage with the absences of Curry and Wiggins.

Searching for the good, the youth's one-day improvements were clear, especially from Wiseman and Baldwin. If they can build off that is to be determined, starting with a Christmas Day showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies.

