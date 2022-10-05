What James Wiseman trait impressed Draymond Green most in breakout Japan game

What Wiseman trait impressed Draymond most in breakout Japan game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman appeared destined for a breakout season when he racked up 20 points and nine rebounds in the Warriors' preseason opener last weekend in Japan.

The box score and highlights speak for themselves. Wiseman simply dominated.

Although Warriors teammate Draymond Green was encouraged by Wiseman starring in his preseason debut, that wasn't the aspect of his game that impressed him most.

"You may not have been able to see this on the TV, and that's OK," Draymond Green said on his podcast. "James Wiseman, the way he communicated on the defensive end -- the commands that he was calling out, loud as he was talking.

"I'm not sure James Wiseman knew exactly what he was calling or knew exactly what he was doing, but what I am sure of is that when you hear someone talking like that behind you, you're going to feel like they know what they're doing. Because of the confidence they're speaking with. How loud he was, the volume that he's speaking with. ... And I know he will continue to keep that up."

Wiseman did show up in the highlight reel on that side of the court, stuffing 6-foot-8 Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill near the rim.

Wiseman is doing it on defense, too ...pic.twitter.com/aFl0rUNc7J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2022

All of this growth, Green continued, is a reflection of Wiseman studying under his mentor at the position.

"He's been able to learn from one of the best at it in Kevon Looney," Green said. "Loon is an absolutely incredible communicator for a guy who doesn't talk a ton and used to not talk at all, he's always been an incredible communicator."

Entering his third NBA season since being selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman has plenty to prove. He was held out all of last season, aside from three G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, due to a knee injury.

But Green believes Wiseman is prepared to take a leap this season.

"James Wiseman has been watching a ton of film," Green said. "He's been taking a lot of things in as he's gone through his rehab process. And it's showed.

"It did not show from the dunk. It did not show from the 20 [points] and nine [rebounds], it showed from his communication on the defensive side of the ball. And that's going to be a very big thing for him to continue to get minutes, to help this team.

"A healthy James Wiseman, a communicative James Wiseman, a James Wiseman who is using his God-given abilities that he has, only helps this team win another championship."

