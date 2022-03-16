James Wiseman tallies 15 points in third appearance with G League Santa Cruz

After initially being cleared to join the Santa Cruz Warriors for two games in the G League following his return from injury, James Wiseman re-joined the Sea Dubs for the third time on Tuesday against the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Coming off a double-double performance against the G League Ignite at Chase Center, Wiseman tallied double-figures in scoring again for the Sea Dubs. The 20-year-old center recorded 15 points with nine boards in 21 minutes. On the defensive side of the floor, Wiseman swatted three blocks during Santa Cruz’s loss to Agua Caliente.

In three games with the G League, Wiseman has tallied double-figures in scoring with at least six rebounds in each contest. Wiseman has played around the 20-minute mark in all three of his appearances with Santa Cruz.

Here’s a look at the highlights from Wiseman’s performance from Tuesday night against the Agua Caliente Clippers via YouTube:

While the Warriors are on the court on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, the Sea Dubs will return to action on Saturday for a rematch against the Agua Caliente Clippers.

