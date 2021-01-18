James Wiseman ‘can’t wait’ to play against LeBron James, Anthony Davis

On Monday, Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will have his first opportunity to face off against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the action-packed lineup of games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Wiseman studied Davis extensively during the pre-draft process, from his different moves in the post to how he attacks the basket. He even watched Davis play at Kentucky as he tried to emulate his moves playing at a similar position.

While Wiseman watched Davis, the second overall pick was also a fan of James. The second overall pick started watching James in Miami and admitted that he can’t wait to see both players on the court on Monday in L.A.

I’ve been watching LeBron since Miami. Obviously, I couldn’t watch him when he was [with in Cleveland] because I was like two or three years old. But LeBron is one heck of a player, he’s one of the greatest of all-time and that’s just his resume. That’s LeBron. I can’t wait to play against him and A.D. and it’s going to be very fun.

The matchup between the Warriors and Lakers at 10 p.m. EST highlights a compelling lineup of five nationally-televised games as the NBA honors the life and legacy of King. The Warriors will appear on MLK Day for the ninth consecutive year, having won nine of their last 11 games on the holiday.

