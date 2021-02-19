James Wiseman (sprained wrist) status: Warriors share promising update on rookie center

Through the Golden State Warriors’ recent stretch of games, Steve Kerr has been building a rotation without a traditional center. Both rookie James Wiseman and Kevon Looney have been out with different injuries.

Wiseman has been sidelined for Golden State’s latest nine games due to a sprained wrist. However, after being re-evaluated on Thursday, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick could be on his way back to Golden State’s lineup. According to the Warriors, Wiseman is making “good progress” with his sprained wrist injury.

With the 19-year-old center returning to segments of practice, “the hope is” he could return at some point during Golden State’s upcoming four-game road swing.

James Wiseman, who has missed the last nine games due to a sprained left wrist, was re-evaluated earlier today. James is making good progress and has returned to segments of practice. The hope is that he can possibly return to play at some point during the team’s road trip. pic.twitter.com/QxjZ2jYOFU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

If Wiseman can return by Saturday, the Memphis product could meet fellow top pick LaMelo Ball on the court for the first time. In November, Ball was selected by the Charlotte Hornets one pick after Golden State landed Wiseman.

During his rookie season, Wiseman is averaging 12.2 points on 50.3% shooting from the field with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

If Wiseman isn’t available to return, the Warriors will continue to roll with a small ball lineup that features Juan Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green in the frontcourt.