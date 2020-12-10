James Wiseman a spectator at Warriors practice for second straight day

Golden State Warriors first-round pick James Wiseman did not practice for the second straight day on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus but was allowed access to watch from inside of the team facility.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Wiseman watched practice from afar on Wednesday but could not provide an update on his health status due to privacy laws. On Tuesday, Kerr offered a look at how players can be cleared to return to practice.

“I know that there’s some kind of a cardiogram and some kind of a heart monitor testing all players have to go through because of the nature of the virus,” Kerr said. “There’s a period of time where [Wiseman and Draymond Green] will be able to be in the gym and watch practice without participating. From what I gather, it’s several days between the time they can be in the gym to the time they can actually practice.”

According to the NBA, any player who has returned a confirmed positive test is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

In all likelihood, Wiseman will miss at least the team’s first preseason game on Saturday while in isolation. Kerr expressed some concern with Wiseman missing training camp since it is his first time practicing with the team but said he is watching film and studying up on the plays while away from the team.

Wiseman attending practice serves as an encouraging update and likely means he is progressing toward beginning practice in the near short term. However, the team will likely be cautious with his return considering the circumstances so the start to his rookie season could be slower than initially thought.

