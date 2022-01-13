James Wiseman return delayed by December knee surgery

James Wiseman had his initial meniscus surgery on April 15. Saturday is Jan. 15. That’s a nine-month gap, which is on the far end of the more cautious recovery and return-to-action timetable.

Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

James Wiseman had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in mid December to relieve swelling, per sources. He’s advancing toward being cleared for contact, but that’s what has stalled his Warriors return the last month.

COLUMN: At James Wiseman’s East HS jersey retirement, a complicated and incomplete Memphis legacy was celebrated. There have now been as many James Wiseman days declared in the city as games he played for the Tigers at FedExForum.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:57 AM

I wrote on a night James Wiseman won’t soon forget: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:22 AM

James Wiseman holding the No. 32 East High jersey that’ll be put in the rafters. pic.twitter.com/iGihkHjcvb – 9:30 PM

James Wiseman being honored at East High in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/bGJgKW9S3t – 9:14 PM

What’s the explanation for the elongated recovery? Another previously unreported surgery was needed. Because of some minor-yet-persistent swelling, Wiseman needed a scope and cleanup in mid-December, flushing out some loose bodies, sources confirm, which slowed his anticipated comeback. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2022

But the Warriors pumped the brakes on clearing Wiseman for full contact and, as the next several weeks turned into a month and beyond, would only say that Wiseman was still waiting for Rick Celebrini to clear him for contact. That’s because he needed that arthroscopic surgery, which pulled him out of any strenuous activity. Wiseman has spent the past month building toward full-contact activity. It’s generally trending in the right direction. He is now back on road trips with the Warriors, doing individual work and, according to Steve Kerr, expected to be cleared for some three-on-three and eventually five-on-five work in the days and weeks ahead. -via The Athletic / January 13, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Warriors still have no timetable on when James Wiseman will get cleared for contact work. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / January 11, 2022