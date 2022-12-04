James Wiseman records double-double in latest G League assignment game

Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night.

In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Wiseman had a plus-minus of plus-17 in 28 minutes on the court.

Saturday night was Wiseman's first G League game this season with a positive plus-minus. In his first six games, he posted totals of minus-13, minus-7, minus-2, minus-2, minus-11 and minus-4, respectively.

Turning a corner? The Warriors hope so.

Wiseman was assigned to the G League nearly three weeks ago and earlier this week, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the team anticipates the 21-year-old playing in a couple more games with Santa Cruz before re-assessing where he is.

If Wiseman is able to string together a few more solid performances, he might just force his way back into a role off the bench for Golden State.

