James Wiseman practicing with contact for the first time in 10 months

Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman is participating in a contact 3-on-3 scrimmage right now, as this tweet is sent. It’s his first contact work in 10 months.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Quick glimpse from Utah — James Wiseman getting in some 3-on-3 contact work. This is a very notable step in his rehab process.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman is participating in a contact 3-on-3 scrimmage right now, as this tweet is sent. It's his first contact work in 10 months.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman just started some 3-on-3 work in SLC. Big milestone. This is his first contact work in 10 months.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Klay Thompson on James Wiseman and the rehab process and his mental during it. pic.twitter.com/XACyrORLKQ – 11:05 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman is on this trip. “He’s doing well,” Kerr said. – 6:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman made the road trip. Getting in some pregame work in Oklahoma City. pic.twitter.com/A1Wwq6fsbm – 6:23 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

James Wiseman practiced for the first time since tearing his meniscus, but it’s unclear when he’ll return for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr told @Connor Letourneau: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” basketballnews.com/stories/steve-… – 1:11 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman enjoyed an important milestone in his knee rehab today: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:31 PM

Connor Letourneau: Damion Lee on James Wiseman working out with the team today: “That was a good step for him. … For him to be back on the court, it was great.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 5, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 5, 2022

Connor Letourneau: James Wiseman has been ramping up individual workouts. He spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, but there’s still nothing planned in terms of contact work. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / January 28, 2022