James Wiseman to play in the G League this season?

In a few weeks, Santa Cruz is an option, either for scrimmages behind closed doors or full G League games, I’m told. He could use all the low-stakes game reps he can get and those are more available in Santa Cruz, where an NBA playoff chase isn’t happening. But there’s a chance, considering their thin frontcourt and lack of a lob threat, the Warriors’ coaching staff may prefer having Wiseman as a rotation option as immediately as possible, even for a tiny role.

Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Debate from a CBS NBA staff meeting: does Jordan Poole currently have more trade value than James Wiseman and/or Jonathan Kuminga? If the answer is no, what needs to happen to change your mind? – 3:22 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: Today’s IARP timeline reinforced that the James Wiseman infractions case remains the biggest threat to what’s supposed to be a dream season of Memphis basketball.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 2:50 PM

More on this storyline

Even once it comes, Wiseman won’t get thrust right back into games. This will be a slow buildup. I’ve heard a full clearance is expected in the next couple of weeks. He was spotted after shootaround in Los Angeles running the court end-to-end at near-full speed under the watchful eye of Celebrini. -via The Athletic / October 14, 2021

Is that the best way to ease Wiseman back into rhythm? Will that produce the best version of Wiseman by March? Those are the conversations that will come in the weeks ahead as he tip-toes closer. But it won’t be a back-and-forth situation, sources indicate. Wiseman won’t toggle between the big club and Santa Cruz depending on the night. There might be an extended G League rehab stint early, but once he’s back with the main club, he will be there for good. -via The Athletic / October 14, 2021

Marc J. Spears: Warriors center James Wiseman says he knee feels “great” but he is uncertain when he will play. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 27, 2021