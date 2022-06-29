James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. highlight Warriors' summer league roster

Warriors' summer league roster includes high-profile names originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors’ summer league roster is stacked with high-profile talent.

Golden State released its roster for the California Classic (this weekend at Chase Center) and the NBA Summer League (next week in Las Vegas), which includes its top draft picks from each of the past three seasons.

James Wiseman (No. 2 pick in 2020), Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 in 2021), Moses Moody (No. 14 in 2021) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 28 in 2022) are listed on the squad and could participate in one or both of the events.

Ryan Rollins, the No. 44 pick in the 2022 draft, is listed on the roster as well but was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot and won't participate in summer league.

While Kuminga and Moody will benefit from the added experience, most eyes will be focused on Wiseman and Baldwin Jr.

This will be Wiseman’s first time participating in summer league, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped it out in 2020 and he was recovering from injury in 2021. The 21-year-old big man missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to complications from knee surgery and only played 39 games in his rookie season the year prior.

Showing progress in summer league and coming out of it healthy is imperative for Wiseman's development, which has stalled since he was injured in April of 2021.

Baldwin Jr. also will be looking to show he’s healthy and can live up to his potential as a former five-star recruit out of high school, but has dealt with an ongoing ankle injury that dates back to his senior year of high school.

Fellow 2022 NBA draft pick Gui Santos (picked No. 55) also is on the roster, but he is expected to play overseas next season as a “stash” player. Other notable names include Justinian Jessup, the Warriors’ second-round pick from 2020, and Quinndary Weatherspoon, who was with the Warriors on a two-way contract last season.

Santa Cruz Warriors coach Seth Cooper will coach the California Classic, while Dubs assistant and director of player development Jama Mahlalela will coach the squad in Las Vegas.

The California Classic begins Saturday, with the Warriors facing the Kings at 4:30 p.m. at Chase Center.

