James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. light up box score in Sea Dubs' win

Wiseman, PBJ, Rollins star in Sea Dubs' win vs. OKC Blue

Four different Warriors youngsters shined brightly in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 122-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue during G League action Sunday.

James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones all scored over 20 points in the Sea Dubs' fourth straight win.

Wiseman, in his ninth G League contest of the season, had a monster game with 24 points and 16 rebounds on 11-of-13 shooting. Six of Wiseman's 16 rebounds came on the offensive end. He also sent Warriors Twitter buzzing by spinning into a ferocious dunk in the third quarter.

It was Wiseman's second G League game since being sent back down to Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Rollins, acquired by Golden State in a trade during the 2022 NBA Draft, followed up his first career triple-double on Friday with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Quinones tallied 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting in 22 minutes, and Baldwin Jr. knocked down six 3-pointers and posted 25 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

"I'm just trying to make it easy on myself," Baldwin said on NBC Sports Bay Area after the game. "I had a rough couple of games. But the one thing about me is I'm always going to keep shooting. Momma always told me I'm a shooter, so I'm sticking with it."

The Sea Dubs return to the court Wednesday to visit the South Bay Lakers at the UCLA Health Training Center.

