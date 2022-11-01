Can James Wiseman master the art of defensive surliness for Warriors?

Can Wiseman master the art of defensive surliness for Warriors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rolling to the basket to snag a pass he would turn into a dunk that would send the crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena into euphoria, Hamidou Diallo already imagined the viral highlight clips and high-fives sure to come.

Did the Pistons forward not see James Wiseman? Or did Diallo see all 7-foot-1, 255 pounds of the Warriors big man and consider him insignificant?

The latter is much more likely, as much of Wiseman’s Sunday evening in Detroit was spent playing defense in polite mode. Several times through the better part of three quarters, Pistons went driving into the paint, daring him to protest, and he did not. Might have said “excuse me.”

This time, in the final minute of the quarter, Wiseman turned appropriately nasty.

When Diallo caught the pass from guard Killian Hayes and went soaring toward the rim, cocking the ball behind his head for maximum posterization effect, Wiseman sprang into action and met him mid-air at the rim. Diallo’s dunk attempt never got close. The ball clanked off the top of the backboard as he fell to the floor and was whistled for an offensive foul.

Wiseman, whose measurables suggest he might have been constructed in a rim-protection factory, in this instance actually protected the rim.

His sudden surliness excited those on the Golden State bench. It brought starting center Kevon Looney, one of Wiseman’s mentors, off the bench with a raised left fist. Coach Steve Kerr also came out of his seat, clapping with delight.

Two minutes earlier, Kerr had hopped from his seat for an entirely different reason.

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had beaten Wiseman to an errant pass under the rim, took one dribble and flipped in a reverse layup against pliant defense. A split-second after the ball dropped through the net, Kerr was on his feet signaling for a timeout.

Story continues

Several messages were delivered during the timeout, but at least one was meant for Wiseman. It’s fair to imply that he was reminded that his physical gifts are too prodigious to be wasted while gazing as opponents get layups and dunks.

Wiseman’s defense has indeed been a problem. If he’s not a step late, he’s wandering out of position. If he’s not fouling, he’s being passive to a fault. His defensive rating through seven games is 118.3, slightly worse than Jordan Poole and slightly better than Jonathan Kuminga.

So, clearly, Wiseman has plenty of company in trying to prod the defense to evolve from placid and 24th in defensive rating (115.2) to at least respectable and in the top 12.

“We have to get out and play with a purpose and play with some grit,” Kerr said after the game in Detroit. “Until we do, then we are going to be experiencing games like this where we just don’t get the traction, and we need to build momentum.”

The Warriors would like Wiseman to be part of the solution because they believe he is capable. They need him to spell Looney, whose playing time is most comfortable in the 25-minute range. They need him to catch lobs and be a deterrent on defense.

Wiseman is an excellent athlete, with his maximum vertical leap that takes his fingertips well beyond 12 feet high. He should be able to contribute despite his youth and inexperience. A 21-year-old with 46 NBA games on his résumé isn’t ready to own the league, but there are things he can do that aid winning.

Wiseman is an imposing sight in any in any café, airport or movie theater. That, however, is not why the Warriors drafted him. They selected him second overall in the 2020 because they visualized he could develop into a presence in the NBA jungle, also known as the paint.

Though he’s going to commit fouls and make mistakes at both ends, Wiseman can’t be much help to the Warriors if takes his amiable off-court personality onto the court. If he’s standing around the paint allowing opponents to openly disrespect him.

No 7-footer with defensive pride blithely abides easy layups and dunks.

Diallo tried Wiseman because he had seen teammates get away with it. He failed because Wiseman, after that timeout, was a different animal. Impolite, with teeth.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast