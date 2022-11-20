James Wiseman gets support from Warriors owner Joe Lacob in G League game

Lacob attends Wiseman's G League season debut to show support originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman’s assignment to the G League wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity for the 7-foot-1 center to get reps in and better develop in Santa Cruz.

And on Saturday, he made the most of that opportunity in his season debut with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

While Warriors fans watched and supported the big man from afar, Warriors owner Joe Lacob got a courtside look at Wiseman in the Sea Dubs’ 111-91 loss to the South Bay Lakers at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Lacob watched his former No. 2 overall pick do exactly what coach Steve Kerr and his staff wanted him to do. Wiseman finished with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in 25 minutes of play.

His efficiency was even more impressive. Wiseman went 7-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep.

Lacob was joined by his wife Nicole, who was sporting a No. 33 jersey, and gave Wiseman a standing ovation when his name was announced in the starting lineup, per The Mercury News Warriors reporter Madeline Kenney.

Shaun Livingston, Michael Dunleavy Jr. and other Warriors front office personnel also were in the building for Wiseman’s debut.

The Warriors organization consistently has shown support and remained confident in the 21-year-old, from Steph Curry to Kerr to general manager Bob Myers and, of course, Lacob.

Wiseman told Heavy.com’s Sean Delaney this week that he appreciates Lacob’s support, but knows he still has some work to do.

“It is a great feeling,” Wiseman said. “But I don’t believe in none of the hype stuff. I just want to get better and be the best version of myself. All the hype stuff is good and all, but I just want to focus on getting better.”

Through the first 11 games Wiseman played with Golden State, he's averaging 6.8 points on 58.8 percent shooting from the field and has yet to attempt a 3-pointer, along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Story continues

Kerr said Wiseman is expected to spend at least 10 days in Santa Cruz, so the big man likely will play with the Sea Dubs during their back-to-back games on the road against the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday and Tuesday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast