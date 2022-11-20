How James Wiseman fared in first game back with G League Santa Cruz Warriors

How Wiseman fared in first game of G League assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman's current G League assignment is less about the numbers and more about his ability to work on aspects of his game, develop them and show the Warriors that he can contribute in the NBA.

The 21-year-old center played in his first game back in the G League on Saturday night, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 111-91 loss to the South Bay Lakers at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Wiseman went 7-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

While the numbers are impressive, Wiseman was minus-13 in the loss, the worst among Santa Cruz starters.

Still, Wiseman had several notable moments for the Sea Dubs, including eight first-quarter points.

Wiseman adds two more with a sweet jump hook pic.twitter.com/9IQAdpvIgI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

Wiseman with the put-back dunk ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/6a1taBrnFw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

Rollins âž¡ï¸ Wiseman.



Wiseman finished with eight points in the first quarter ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/9m1BQCDvkX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

In the second half, Wiseman scored five quick points on a great sequence. First, he threw down a dunk after a pick-and-roll with Jerome Robinson. Wiseman didn't make contact with Robinson's defender, but he caused enough disruption to create space.

Story continues

Moments later, Wiseman confidently stepped into a 3-pointer and drained it.

James Wiseman with authority ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/wtNgmvcc8i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

Wiseman drained this 3-pointer with confidence ðŸ’¦ pic.twitter.com/3taQ4pNg4w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

Late in the third quarter, after the Sea Dubs forced a turnover, Wiseman ran the court and was rewarded.

Wiseman ran the floor and managed to guide this one in pic.twitter.com/l7TcjLLGwD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 20, 2022

NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita reported that Santa Cruz coach Seth Cooper reiterated that Wiseman's goal isn't to stuff the stat sheet but rather to work on his game while he's with the Sea Dubs.

Lots of Wiseman questions for SCW HC Seth Cooper in post-game, but the resounding message is Wiseman is here to get reps, learn how to consistently finish around the basket, play smart but solid defense, make the right next decision on both ends, and gain confidence. — Zena Keita (@itszenakeita) November 20, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman is expected to spend at least 10 days in Santa Cruz, meaning he will remain with the team during their back-to-back on the road against the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday and Tuesday.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast