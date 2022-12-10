How James Wiseman fared in eighth G League Santa Cruz assignment game

How Wiseman fared in eighth G League assignment game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

James Wiseman continues to fill up the stat sheet in the G League.



The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft played a significant role in the Santa Cruz Warriors' 111-100 win over the South Bay Lakers on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The 21-year-old played 27 minutes and recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate.

Wiseman went 9-of-10 from the floor, and nine of his 10 rebounds came on the defensive end. Furthermore, the 7-foot center was a plus-29 when he was on the court for Santa Cruz.

Only Ryan Rollins had a higher plus/minus rating at plus-32 to go along with his 22-point, 11-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double.

Nonetheless, the former University of Memphis star was a presence on the paint, both rebounding the ball and providing power slams.

Wiseman finishes the alley-oop with authority

Entering Santa Cruz's game against South Bay, Wiseman averaged 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. While the Warriors' big man might be able to translate his entire G League offense to the NBA, he must bring energy and attention to minor details.

Santa Cruz's next game will be against the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

