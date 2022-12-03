James Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League assignment game

Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.

In a sign of progress, Wiseman only committed one foul in just over 27 minutes of action. He was a minus-4, but that wasn't indicative of the impact he made on the game.

Late in the game, Wiseman had several highlight-reel sequences and dunks to help the Sea Dubs pull out the win.

Coming off a subpar performance last weekend against Stockton, Wiseman showed what he's capable of Friday night.

Wiseman has been on his G League assignment for nearly three weeks, and with the Warriors trimming their rotation to 10 players at the moment, it's hard to see the 7-foot center returning to Golden State anytime soon.

But even if he was recalled in the near future, he wouldn't play 27 minutes a game for the Warriors.

For now, staying with the Sea Dubs long-term is the best option for him as he continues to develop.

If Wiseman can string together a few more performances like he did Friday night in Stockton, his confidence will grow and give the Warriors hope for his future with the franchise.

