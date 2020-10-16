James Wiseman considered the ‘most likely’ selection for Warriors
Armed with a high draft pick for the first time in years, the Warriors have quite a few options to consider when they are on the clock. According to Mike Schmitz of ESPN, citing agents and executives around the league, James Wiseman is considered to be the most likely pick for the Warriors if they hold onto the pick. He would help fill a need in the frontcourt and his athleticism makes him a good fit with the Warriors’ style of play. Head coach Steve Kerr has said publicly that the Warriors need a jolt of athleticism, and Wiseman is one of the most physically impressive centers we’ve ever evaluated, Mike Schmitz of ESPN.