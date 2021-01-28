James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards combine for 50 points in rookie clash

James Wiseman on Wednesday produced a career-high 25 points and six rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-111 win over No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The top two picks in the NBA draft squared off on the second game of a back-to-back set, and each player seemingly showed out in front of a nationally-televised audience on ESPN.

The performance by Wiseman came just two games after the second overall pick was moved out of the starting lineup in favor of Kevon Looney. Wiseman recorded 13 points and four rebounds in the first contest versus the Timberwolves, which resulted in a win for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Edwards co-led the Timberwolves with 25 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, while connecting on a career-high five 3-pointers off the bench. Edwards became the second rookie this season (Immanuel Quickley) to score at least 25 points with five 3s in a game.

The top two picks, who are close friends, have each flashed their potential throughout the start of the season. They are still working to adjust to the NBA game but have shown glimpses of what made them the first two selections in the draft.

Watching their progression this season and beyond will certainly be entertaining and they both have demonstrated the potential to have long, successful careers in the league.

The two teams do not meet again during the first half of the season.

