James Wiseman with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets
James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/27/2022
Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night. Kuminga cherishes getting a chance with the game on the line late, which isn't always the case.
Norman emerged as an All-Pro in Carolina in 2015, but hasn't played in the NFL this season at 35 years old.
If you're looking to purchase a home in the new year you may want to consider the South.
Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 12/27/2022
Whether you're a buyer or a seller, it's important to have a clear sense of what the housing market looks like. As of late October, there were only 1.22 million housing units for sale. In fact, it only represents a 3.3-month supply of homes, and it can take a 6-month supply to create an equalized housing market where there are enough homes to fully meet buyer demand.
Rashford scored the opener and made the second for Anthony Martial as United moved to within one point of fourth-placed Tottenham.
Not even Luka Doncic could believe how he sent the game into overtime on Tuesday night.
Klay Thompson left fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry in stunned disbelief with his circus shot late in the first half of the Warriors' home win over the Hornets.
LeBron James had 28 points and Russell Westbrook contributed a triple-double to help the Lakers stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the Magic.
Luka Doncic's historic 60-point triple-double powered the Dallas Mavericks' improbable comeback win vs. the New York Knicks.
The Boston forward had plenty to say on some of the harder-to-guard players in the league right now.
Carlos Correa reportedly is not interested in restructuring his contract agreement with the Mets after the team reportedly found a concern with his medical history.
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson claimed that no one in the league can guard Steph Curry.
The Warriors defeat the Hornets, 110-105. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors, while Jordan Poole added 24 points and six assists in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in a losing effort. The Warriors improve to 17-18 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 9-26.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum with a little help from actor Will Smith.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
HoopsHype uses Global Rating to break down the players who didn't get as much MVP love as they deserved, including LeBron James and Kareem.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
The Memphis Grizzlies got 34 points from Ja Morant, but he didn't much offensive support in a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.