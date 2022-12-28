James Wiseman with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, including a gutsy steal that helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Charlotte Hornets late for a 110-105 win Tuesday night. Kuminga cherishes getting a chance with the game on the line late, which isn't always the case.