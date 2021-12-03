S James Wiggins downgraded; Kyler Murray, Deandre Hopkins limited again on Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals put pads on for practice on Thursday and their second injury report didn’t change much. One player was downgraded and those who sat out for rest purposes Wednesday got a full day’s work.

More importantly, neither quarterback Kyler Murray nor receiver DeAndre Hopkins had any setbacks and appear closer to playing this Sunday, as hoped.

Check out the details of Thursday’s injury report.

Did not participate

Pugh was unable to practice for the second day in a row. He is considered a game-time decision already, but not getting any work Wednesday or Thursday makes it less likely that he can play.

Wiggins had a setback with his knee. It would not be surprising to see him land on injured reserve. Considering his role on special teams, his knee could be the reason why the Cardinals protected cornerbacks Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker this week on the practice squad.

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson, both of whom had the day off Wednesday for rest, were back at practice and were not listed on the injury report Thursday.

Limited participation

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

With both getting limited work in pads, it looks good for Sunday.

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

He was able to get all his normal reps for the second day in a row. This bodes well for Sunday. Hopefully the nagging injury is in the rear-view mirror for the rest of the season.

Bears' Thursday injury report

Did not participate:

DE Mario Edwards (ribs)

WR Marquise Goodwin (ribs, foot)

TE Jimmy Graham (rest)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

RB Damien Williams (calf)

Limited participation

TE Cole Kmet (groin)

QB Justin Field (ribs)

Full participation

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

