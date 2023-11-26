James White, Wisconsin football fans react to Badgers' 28-14 win over Minnesota, running back Braelon Allen's domination

Paul Bunyan's Axe is back in Madison.

Braelon Allen pounded his way to 165 yards and two touchdowns while the defense delivered a shutout in the second half to give the Wisconsin Badgers a 28-14 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers to recapture the trophy that means so much to the program.

The victory gives Wisconsin a one-game lead in college football's oldest rivalry, 63-62-8. The Badgers also snapped a two-game skid in the series and enter their bowl game on a high note.

While fans have often been left frustrated in Luke Fickell's first season, a win over their biggest rival is removing some of the bad taste people have had about the 2023 campaign.

Here's how Wisconsin players, coaches, former Badgers and fans are reacting to the win on social media.

✅ Win the Axe

✅ Take all-time series lead



Wisconsin went into Minneapolis and got a big rivalry win. pic.twitter.com/ihockaelpH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 26, 2023

A glorious moment for the Wisconsin football team

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling: the axe sinks Minnesota coach PJ Fleck's boat

Pauling had two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. His 11-yard TD tied the game at 14 late with 2:38 left in the second quarter.

Final: Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14 pic.twitter.com/8mlf1CYs1Y — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 25, 2023

Wisconsin Badgers all-time great running back James White is pumped to see the Axe return to Madison

The Axe is back where it belongs !! pic.twitter.com/m8ILhzjLoC — James White (@SweetFeet_White) November 25, 2023

Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs and outside linebackers, special teams coach Matt Mitchell have reason to celebrate

Somebody call the captain and tell him to double check the weight of the plane… it might be 35 lbs heavier than expected. — Greg Scruggs (@G_Scruggs) November 26, 2023

The AXE is back where it BELONGS!! So Happy for our Seniors! On Wisconsin!! pic.twitter.com/z3rLGykNOU — Matt Mitchell (@Coach_Mitch_) November 26, 2023

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers predicted a victory

Looking forward to welcoming the axe back to Madison! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/ZAXJPmEeab — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 25, 2023

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was on a mission to win Paul Bunyan's Axe

The junior averaged 6.3 yards per carry on his way to a season-high 165 yards in what could be his final game in the rivalry. He scored the Badgers' first touchdown to tie the game at 7 early in the second quarter and then he did it all himself on UW's second drive of the third quarter. He started with a 50-yard run and then broke a 14-all tie with his 4-yard TD run. Call it the Braelon Allen drive.

Fans were loving his performance.

Braelon Allen once again distinguished himself with fearless, hard-core, punishing rushes. Made tacklers pay. Has turned out to be the perfect complement to Tanner Mordecai who can pressure a defense with his arm and feet, not unlike a former UW QB from another era, Tyler Donovan https://t.co/lV0bkwtqBG — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) November 26, 2023

Braelon Allen wants that Axe. He’s a man. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 25, 2023

Feed the beast! 🗣️



Braelon Allen takes it into the end zone and @BadgerFootball takes the lead! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fdHQGjYv4N — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

BRAELON ALLEN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!



HE. WILL. NOT. BE. DENIED! pic.twitter.com/C5ISKVfeyV — 1070 The Game (@TheGameMadison) November 25, 2023

Pretty emotional Braelon Allen after the game. pic.twitter.com/V2vE1rfp5w — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 26, 2023

REPLAY: Highlights from Wisconsin's 28-14 win over Minnesota; how the game unfolded

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football fans react to win over Minnesota, Braelon Allen