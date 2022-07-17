James White still has “uncomfortable gait” after hip injury

Patriots running back James White, who will be entering his ninth NFL season in 2022, may still be dealing with the aftermath of a hip injury that limited him to three games in 2021.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that, at a community appearance on Wednesday, White was “walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait.”

White will report for training camp this week, with other players who continue to rehab injuries.

“Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,” White said, per Reiss.

White hasn’t played since a Week Three 2021 loss to the Saints. He signed a two-year, $5 million contract to remain with the Patriots in March.

He has spent his entire career in New England, winning three Super Bowl championships in 2014, 2016, and 2018. His most memorable performance came in Super Bowl LI, during which he caught 14 passes for 110 yards, gained 29 rushing yards on six carries, and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winning overtime score after New England erased a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

