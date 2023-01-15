James White shuts down Mac Jones critic in social media post

James White might be retired, but he’s just a social media post away from standing up for his former teammates.

Such was the case in the aftermath of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ improbable comeback win in the wild card round of the playoffs on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark applauded Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s poise in overcoming the four interceptions he threw in the first half to beat the Chargers.

“A second year QB throws 4 interception in the first half. No pouting, no quitting just balling in the second half! Straight cooking at an elite level,” Clark posted. “Trevor Lawrence brother you did that!! Defense stepped up, coaches stayed locked in and you flat out delivered!!”

Clark’s post elicited a response from a fan that called out Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as being on “meltdown watch,” if he were in the same situation as Lawrence.

Mac Jones would have been on meltdown watch — Brian Anderson (@Bri4414) January 15, 2023

White wasted little time to get off a tweet in defense of Jones after reading the comment.

No Mac slander will be tolerated 🙅🏾‍♂️😎 https://t.co/5qx9TWHM7E — James White (@SweetFeet_White) January 15, 2023

The legendary running back is widely considered one of the most clutch players in Patriots franchise history. He has been involved in countless big-play moments for the team, including scoring the game-winning touchdown in the greatest comeback in sports history at Super Bowl LI.

His time on the field with Jones was cut short after suffering a season-ending injury early in the season in 2021, before ultimately retiring in August 2022. And yet, even in retirement, the Patriots’ second-year quarterback has made enough of an impression for White to come to his defense.

