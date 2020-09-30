James White returns to Patriots for first time since father's death

New England Patriots running back James White returned to practice Wednesday. White, 28, missed the team’s previous two games after his father died in a car crash Sept. 20. White’s mother was also involved in the crash, and was listed in critical condition.

The crash occurred just hours before the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. White did not play in that game, and missed all of last week — including the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders — to be with his family.

When practice opened Wednesday, White was on the field with his teammates.

James White was back at Patriots practice today. Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski also both were back at practice today from IR. @NBC10 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/X3aDXpkHZd — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) September 30, 2020

Both Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski — who were placed on Injured Reserve in September — also returned to practice.

Patriots sent messages of support to James White

The Patriots and a number of other NFL players sent messages of support to White following his loss. Prior to New England’s Week 2 game, the team and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted out support for White. The Patriots told White they loved him during a team celebration during the contest.

Tom Brady, J.J. Watt and Benjamin Watson were among the other players to send encouraging messages to White.

While White remained mostly quiet while away from the team, he also sent out a touching Instagram message on his son’s birthday. White posted a picture of himself holding his son next to a picture of his father holding him when he was a baby.

White’s presence at practice Wednesday suggests he’ll be available to play in the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a win, the Patriots would improve to 3-1 on the season.

