James White optimistic after seeing new Patriots offense up close

Former New England Patriots running back James White is pleased with how the current Patriots offense looks after having spent time around the team during mandatory minicamp.

New England re-hired Bill O’Brien in January as the offensive coordinator in an effort to revitalize a unit that struggled throughout the 2022 season. The Patriots also added playmakers throughout the course of the offseason, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Several Patriots players, including quarterback Mac Jones, have sung O’Brien’s praises over the course of the offseason. You can now add White to that list. He recently opened up to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and shared his thoughts on the revitalized unit to this point.

“It looked competitive,” said White. “The offense looked more fluid this year at this point. It seemed like guys were energetic on the offensive side. The ball wasn’t hitting the ground too many times. The operation looked like it was in place — guys were getting up to the line of scrimmage and going — and that’s what you’re used to seeing from a Patriots-type offense.”

Energy and crispness will be needed for an offense that is going to be tested right away.

The Patriots open up the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10. From there, they’ll be challenged with the league’s hardest schedule. A cohesive offense is going to be needed to succeed.

