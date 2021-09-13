James White offers veteran wisdom to Damien Harris following fumble vs. Dolphins

Damien Harris ended a solid performance in the New England Patriots’ season-opener with a costly mistake.

The third-year running back fumbled on the Patriots’ final drive within the ten-yard line, ultimately leading to a 17-16 victory for the Miami Dolphins. Harris had 23 carries for 100 yards on the night, along with two receptions for 17 yards.

He’s clearly the Patriots’ primary runner and it’ll be much more beneficial for the team if he can quickly move past this play. While speaking reporters after the game, Harris said he’s not going to “let this mistake define” him.

Eight-year veteran James White discussed the play following the game and offered sound advice.

“Yeah, I talked to him,” White said. “Obviously, one play isn’t the reason why we lost the football game. There were many plays that we left out there and that’s what I told him. He played a very good football game aside from that and he’s a great player. He has a lot of talent. He’s going to keep competing. I told him it’s a long season to go and we’re going to need him, so he’s got to keep his head up.”

The Patriots had four total fumbles, two of them lost, and eight penalties for 84 yards — so Harris’ fumble wasn’t the only reason for the loss. The roster has many new faces and it will take some time for this team to gel.

Following the New York Jets matchup in Week 2, the Patriots have a tough stretch around the corner — with a daunting matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

