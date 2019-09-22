James White to miss Sunday’s game with wife due to give birth

The Patriots will be without running back James White for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

White’s absence from the lineup has nothing to do with his health. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that White is away from the team with his wife due to give birth on Sunday.

It’s the second time this season that the Patriots have played without an expectant father this season. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy missed the opener in order to be with his wife during labor.

The Patriots are also without fullback James Develin, who was ruled out on Friday due to a neck injury. They promoted fullback Jakob Johnson from the practice squad and he’s active in the backfield along with Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris. It’s the first time Harris has been active in the regular season.