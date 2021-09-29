Patriots running back James White‘s season appears to be over.

White had additional medical tests ion his injured hip and is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

White left Sunday’s game against the Saints after suffering what was reported as a hip subluxation.

The 29-year-old White has spent his entire career with the Patriots. This season he has 10 carries for 34 yards and 12 catches for 94 yards.

James White likely out for season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk