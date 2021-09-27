James White injury update: Patriots RB out indefinitely, per report

Report: Patriots RB James White out indefinitely with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James White was forced to leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints early with a hip injury, and it doesn't sound like the New England Patriots running back will return to the field anytime in the immediate future.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday afternoon that White is out indefinitely with a subluxation of the hip.

#Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game, per me and @MikeGiardi. The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

White suffered the injury running along the sideline after catching a pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his hip and had to be carted off the field.

The Patriots ultimately lost 28-13 to the Saints to fall to 1-2 through three games.

White's absence is an opportunity for Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to play a larger role at running back alongside starter Damien Harris.

The Patriots host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night for a Week 4 matchup at Gillette Stadium.