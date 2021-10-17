James White has fired up reaction to Damien Harris' TD in Patriots-Cowboys
James White has fired up reaction to Damien Harris' TD in Pats-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots couldn't have asked for a better start to Sunday's Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.
After stopping Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a 4th-and-1 at the Dallas 34-yard line, the Patriots were set up with great field position and took advantage.
Harris arrived to Patriots vs. Cowboys wearing awesome Red Sox jacket
It took the Pats just three plays to find the end zone, culminating with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Damien Harris out of the Wildcat formation.
Check out the score in the video below:
Direct snap, @DHx34 directly into the end zone.
📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/oL1RSBrO0W
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 17, 2021
Patriots running back James White, who's on injured reserve with a hip injury, had a fired up reaction to Harris' touchdown with the following tweet:
Yeahhhhhh Dame! @DHx34
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 17, 2021
The touchdown was Harris' third of the year, setting a new career-high for a single season. He had two rushing touchdowns in 10 games last season.