James White has fired up reaction to Damien Harris' TD in Patriots-Cowboys

James White has fired up reaction to Damien Harris' TD in Pats-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots couldn't have asked for a better start to Sunday's Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

After stopping Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a 4th-and-1 at the Dallas 34-yard line, the Patriots were set up with great field position and took advantage.

It took the Pats just three plays to find the end zone, culminating with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Damien Harris out of the Wildcat formation.

Patriots running back James White, who's on injured reserve with a hip injury, had a fired up reaction to Harris' touchdown with the following tweet:

The touchdown was Harris' third of the year, setting a new career-high for a single season. He had two rushing touchdowns in 10 games last season.