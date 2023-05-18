James White details what Bill O’Brien can bring to Patriots offense

The New England Patriots made several moves this off-season that were important, following a disastrous 2022 campaign. Bringing back offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was one of them.

With OTAs and mini-camp creeping closer, it’s becoming clear that many people believe O’Brien’s impact will be huge on the offensive side of the ball. One of those believers is former Patriots running back James White.

White was drafted by New England two years after O’Brien left for Penn State. Nevertheless, he has seen the products O’Brien has put on the field as the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans from 2014-2020.

White appeared on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Talk” podcast recently and explained what he believes O’Brien could bring to the table for the Patriots.

“I think Billy O, bringing him back is huge,” said White. “Obviously, the offense had a down year in the last year. Had they been able to score just a few more points, they probably would have won a lot more games based off the way the defense had played last season.

“I think Billy O will bring that discipline back, that accountability back. From the quarterback position to offensive line, running back, receivers. I think the guys who can go in and show they are reliable on a day-to-day basis will be the guys that are playing week in and week out.”

O’Brien will be tasked with revitalizing an offense that struggled mightily at times last season.

Some of that offense will begin to be put into place, as voluntary offseason workouts begin next Monday. Part of that revitalization process includes accountability from every player and coach.

More Patriots News!

Matthew Judon responds to Micah Parsons' Patriots comment Micah Parson's joke about joining Patriots has fans losing their minds OT Riley Reiff had perfect reason for joining Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire