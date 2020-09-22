James White celebrates son's birthday with touching tribute to his father

James White’s young son, Xzavier, turned one on Tuesday. The New England Patriots running back found a beautiful way to wish him a happy birthday while also paying tribute to his late father, Tyrone, who was tragically killed in a car crash on Sunday. White’s mother, Lisa, was also critically injured in the crash.

White shared a picture of Tyrone holding him when he was a baby, and a picture of himself holding little Xzavier.

Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already. ❤️

NFL players share their condolences

White was inactive on Sunday after he found out the news, but his fellow NFL players were there for him.

2-8, we love you, bro!



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOCxE592iU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Prayers up for James White and his family 🙏🏿 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 20, 2020

It wasn’t just his teammates and fellow football players who lent White their support, but also his competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted this before he played against the Patriots on Sunday.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

After the game Wilson shared more words of support for White.

“My heart’s heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know, had a tough one,” Wilson said to NBC’s Michele Tafoya. “My heart’s been heavy all day thinking about him ... James, I’m praying for you man if you can hear me.”

Jan 4, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) on the field before the start of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports More

More from Yahoo Sports: