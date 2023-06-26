James White: Bill Belichick loves Rhamondre Stevenson, he has to capitalize on opportunity

Running back Dalvin Cook said recently that it would be "epic " if he and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with the same team as free agents before the start of the 2023 season.

Hopkins has visited with the Titans and Patriots since being released by the Cardinals and there hasn't been much sign of interest in Cook from either team. A former member of the Patriots doesn't think that's going to change.

James White spent a lot of time playing running back for Bill Belichick in New England and he told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com that he'd be surprised if the Patriots pursued Cook this summer. A big reason for that is how Belichick feels about Rhamondre Stevenson after Stevenson played two-thirds of the snaps last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not so often as a Patriots running back that you’re out there that many snaps,” White said. “Bill loves that guy , so he just has to capitalize on the opportunity.”

Stevenson said earlier this offseason that he wants to be "the guy " in the backfield for the Patriots and it looks like he's going to get the chance to show he's the right man for the job.