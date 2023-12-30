James White approves of Patriots signing CB Marco Wilson

Former New England Patriots running back James White is liking the team’s newest addition to the secondary. White approved of the team’s signing of cornerback Marco Wilson, when commenting on social media.

The Patriots’ secondary has been oft-injured this season. The first major injury came when rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum on October 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Since then, the secondary position has been dealing with issues. The team lost Marcus Jones for the season, and J.C. Jackson was recently placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

There’s hope Wilson can provide quality depth for the team in the final two games of the season, and White seems to think highly of the move.

Wilson will certainly be tested, as New England takes on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills rank ninth in the NFL with 243.7 passing yards per game. The Patriots took the last meeting between the two teams on October 22, and they’ll attempt to do so again on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire