Patriots running back James White has not practiced with the team during training camp this summer and he won’t be getting on the field at any point in the future either.

White announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Thursday. White thanked his family, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, his teammates and others for the role they played in helping him achieve his goals in the NFL.

White was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and only played in three games as a rookie before taking on a more meaningful role in his second season. He was a frequent target for Tom Brady in the passing game and delivered a memorable performance to help the team come back to beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. White ran for a touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and then ran for another one to win it in overtime. He also caught 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

A hip injury ended his 2021 season after three games and continued issues with the hip led to White’s inactivity at practice this summer.

White ends his career with 319 carries for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns and 381 catches for 3,278 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season. He had eight touchdowns in 12 postseason outings and won another Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl LIII.

James White announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk