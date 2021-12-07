James White agrees with NFL fans on ‘terrible call’ against Patriots DB Myles Bryant

Every point was crucial in the New England Patriots’ windy matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13. Every single inch mattered.

The gusts of wind were up to 55 miles per hour and the Patriots only threw one pass in the entire first half. Time of possession was the most important aspect of the game and every first down had an extreme level of significance.

Josh Allen, according to anyone watching the game that wasn’t a Bills fan or a referee, shouldn’t have gotten a free first down that led to a field goal in the third quarter. Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant was flagged on a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on the quarterback.

James White led a group of fans and analysts that didn’t agree with the call.

That’s a terrible call! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 7, 2021

That call…just not sure what Myles Bryant is suppose to do. Allen is still in the field of play angling for a first down. #Patriots #Bills pic.twitter.com/0tGHYuvhkE — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 7, 2021

Aqib Talib didn't agree with that personal foul call on Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant during an appearance on the "Manningcast." "That's not a flag right there. … You don't want to waste 15 yards on no push, though. You got to make that 15-yard flag worth it." — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) December 7, 2021

ESPN’s John Parry on the god awful late hit penalty on New England: “A very technical call.” These “rules analysts” embarrass themselves more times than they enhance a broadcast. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 7, 2021

That’s… not what the rule is saying. https://t.co/mWEJWzYktN — Greg Knopping (@Knopping) December 7, 2021

Personal foul: tackling. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2021

Atrocious penalty. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 7, 2021

Pretty weak penalty call against Myles Bryant. Barely touched Allen — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 7, 2021

Myles Bryant just gotta a personal foul penalty for pushing Josh Allen while in bounds. I suppose he should’ve just watched him get the first down — Dan Shea (@DanShea775) December 7, 2021

Myles Bryant hit him the only way you can to prevent yourself from getting a dumb penalty. And the receiver is injured because of it. Excellent play, bad rule. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) November 7, 2021

