James Washington wearing a walking boot

Cowboys receiver James Washington wore a walking boot on his left foot during organized team activities Wednesday. Neither he nor coach Mike McCarthy would reveal what the injury is, but multiple reports indicate it’s tendinitis.

“I really just went home one night after working out, and it didn’t feel quite right,” Washington told Mike Fisher of SI.com. “It’s nothing serious, more precautionary. I’m sure I’ll be back next week.”

McCarthy, though, said Washington will not return next week.

“I know he won’t work next week. I can’t give you the specifics of that,” McCarthy said. “It’s not of a serious nature. I’m not worried long-term.”

Washington signed with the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason.

Washington has said “a lot of meat was left on the bone” during his time in Pittsburgh. He asked Steelers coaches for more opportunities last season, but he has never started more than 10 games and never played more than 68 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Cowboys are counting on Washington to be their third receiver after losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency. And with Michael Gallup expected to miss the start of the season while rehabbing from a knee injury, Washington will get an opportunity in Dallas.

