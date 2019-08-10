James Washington stakes claim for key role in Steelers’ passing game
Yes, it was just the first game of the preseason. But during this specific preseason, the Steelers are looking for pass-catchers who can help fill the void created by the departures of receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell.
On Friday night, second-year second-rounder James Washington stepped up.
Targeted five times against the Buccaneers, Washington caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. The scoring play came on a throw from former Oklahoma State teammate Mason Rudolph, who replaced starter Joshua Dobbs on an evening when veteran Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play.
Washington made a nice adjustment to making a full-stride, leaping, lunging catch of a 44-yard pass from Dobbs. The touchdown catch happened thanks to a nifty adjustment at the sideline that showed impressive body control from Washington.
As a rookie, Washington caught 16 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in 14 games, with six starts. This year, he could develop into a factor, given the ascension of 2017 second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster to the top of the depth chart and the scrum to fill out the rest of the spots.