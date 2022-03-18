The Cowboys are set to add their first free agent of the offseason.

Wide receiver James Washington‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a one-year pact for the former Steeler.

Washington was a 2018 second-round pick and he played in 60 regular season games for Pittsburgh. He caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in those appearances and had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in two playoff outings.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and saw Cedrick Wilson sign with the Dolphins, so Washington joins CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the receiver depth chart in Dallas.

James Washington signing with the Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk