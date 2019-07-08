James Washington is “going to sneak up on everybody”

The Steelers have a big hole to fill at wideout, with Antonio Brown now in Oakland. JuJu Smith-Schuster has taken over the role of No. 1 receiver, but who starts opposite Smith-Schuster?

The Steelers have several options, with Donte Moncrief, James Washington, Ryan Switzer, Eli Rogers and rookie Diontae Johnson competing for playing time and targets. Smith-Schuster likes Washington’s chances to become a trusted option for Ben Roethlisberger.

“You talk about a young dude who’s up and coming, it’s going to be James Washington,” Smith Schuster told ESPN, via NFL.com. “A guy from Oklahoma State, came to the Steelers his rookie year, started off slow but figured it out and got the ropes down.

“This past summer workouts that we had, he’s been doing amazing, a great job. I’m super excited to see how he does this year. He’s our guy that’s going to sneak up on everybody.”

Washington started six games as a rookie, playing behind Brown, Smith-Schuster and Switzer, and saw 526 snaps. He caught 16 balls on 38 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Washington dropped 15 pounds to 210 this offseason and appears ready to breakout in his second season.