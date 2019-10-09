James Washington expected to miss time with shoulder injury

Steelers wide receiver James Washington said last week that he was trying to stay positive despite a slow start to the season, but now he has another obstacle to overcome.

Washington hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Ravens and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is going to miss a few weeks as a result.

The wideout was one of several Steelers players injured last weekend. Quarterback Mason Rudolph is in the concussion protocol and running back Jaylen Samuels is out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Washington had a season-high three catches for 52 yards against the Ravens. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Johnny Holton, Ryan Switzer and Donte Moncrief will make up the receiver group in his absence.