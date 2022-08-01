Cowboys receiver James Washington was carted off from Monday’s practice.

Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan posted video of cornerback Trevon Diggs landing on Washington’s right ankle. Washington stayed on the ground briefly before trying to get up and walk it off. He started hobbling, trying not to put weight on his right leg.

The Cowboys signed Washington as a free agent this offseason after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns and losing Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Michael Gallup tore an ACL on Jan. 2, so he will miss the start of the season.

That leaves a large void in the Cowboys’ receiving corps.

The Cowboys drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round and already were counting on him to contribute this season.

Cooper and Wilson combined for 113 receptions for 1,467 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

James Washington carted off with leg injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk