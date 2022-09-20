Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is appealing his one-game suspension today, and he’ll have former NFL wide receiver James Thrash hearing his case.

Evans’ appeal is set for today with Thrash making the determination about whether to uphold the suspension, according to multiple reports.

Thrash is hired and paid jointly by the NFL and NFL Players Association, so he should be a fair and unbiased arbiter of whether or not Evans deserves the suspension for decking Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday.

Thrash also heard Evans’ appeal when he was suspended in 2017 for another on-field altercation with Lattimore. Thrash upheld Evans’ suspension that time.

After playing for more than a decade in Philadelphia and Washington, Thrash began hearing appeals of NFL discipline since 2015.

James Thrash will hear Mike Evans’ suspension appeal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk