James Thompson shows potential as Wisconsin looks for best ways to use defensive linemen

MADISON – Even though Luke Fickell has climbed to the ranks of the nation’s top college head football coaches, defensive line play remains a pursuit.

He grew up playing the position, starred at nose guard during his days at Ohio State and after a year as a grad assistant started his career coaching the position at Akron. Even as a head coach, Fickell continues to keep a close watch on his old position, sometimes helping Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs take the unit through drills.

The evaluation process of his first D-line at Wisconsin continues.

“I still think that’s a little bit of where we’re feeling who we are and trying to figure out where we best fit with some of our three- and four-man fronts,” Fickell said.

The development of the Badgers' defensive line has been a point of discussion since Keeanu Benton left for the NFL after last season. Who would fill the void? How would the unit adjust to the two-man fronts defensive coordinator Mike Tressel likes to employ? Will the unit consistently pressure quarterbacks?

The answer is evolving.

“All fall camp and spring ball, he was telling the D-line, it starts up front and we’ve got to make the noise, we’ve got to be the focal point of the defense,” junior end James Thompson said. “If the D-line keeps getting pressure, each game getting sacks, TFLs, pressure, the game is going to come easy. … Coach Fick and Coach Scruggs instill in us that it starts with us, relentless effort, domination up front.”

More: Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Five things to know about the Boilermakers

Rodas Johnson, James Thompson, Gio Paez anchor UW rotation

One goal during camp was to have enough players ready to have an eight-man rotation on the line. UW used six regularly against Georgia Southern last week: senior Rodas Johnson and junior Darian Varner rotated at end. Senior Gio Paez, junior Ben Barten and sophomore Curt Neal worked at nose tackle. Thompson got snaps at both positions, though mostly at end.

The team will have another body to roll into the rotation when senior end Isaiah Mullens returns from injury.

Fickell noted the unit’s depth following the loss to Washington State. The Cougars ran 68 plays. No defensive lineman played more than 41 snaps, according to Fickell.

Although the difference in scheme from last season to this one makes a true comparison difficult, Johnson said he felt fresher late in the game this year.

“We focus on finishing and with that rotation it allows me to lock in during the fourth quarter and do what I need to do to finish,” Johnson said. “Sadly we didn’t finish the last game. Even last year I remember playing them and getting to the fourth quarter and just being gassed.”

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) tackles Illinois running back Chase Brown (2) on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Illinois won the game, 34-10, in current Illini and former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema’s return to Madison.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Thompson emerging as a playmaker

One of the challenges in evaluating defensive linemen is that how they play isn’t always indicated by individual statistics. The Badgers haven’t produced a high number of sacks or tackles for loss.

Sometimes that’s not the linemen’s job.

“This defense is for the linebackers,” Johnson said. “They’re going to eat and I’m OK with holding the double team if I have to for Maema (Njongmeta) to get over the top. We just have to understand the scheme and what your job is.”

If there has been a standout on the unit so far, it’s been Thompson. The 6-foot-5, 288-pound Thompson leads the unit in tackles (nine), tackles for a loss (2.5) and sacks. (2.0).

He made three memorable plays the past two weeks. He recorded a near safety of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward during the Badgers' second-half surge in Week 2. Against Georgia Southern, his pressure led to an errant throw picked off by Jason Maitre in the first half and he tipped a pass in the second half that was intercepted by linebacker C.J. Goetz.

Thompson is one of the players the coaching staff is trying to figure out how to best use. Fickell called Thompson a “disrupter.”

“We move him around,” Fickell said. “We do some different things based on what we play when we're in three-down and four-down stuff, but he's very versatile. He could go in and play the nose position for us, as well.”

Impact of the unit is growing each week

The Big Ten season, which begins Friday night at Purdue, will offer greater challenges for UW, but so far the defensive line has made a larger impact each week.

The group had little chance against Buffalo, which got rid of the ball quickly. The first half against Washington State was marred by breakdowns throughout the defense, but in the second half the unit and front regained its footing and almost helped UW score a comeback win.

Last week against Georgia Southern the defensive line was credited with six tackles with pressures by Barten and Thompson (twice) leading to errant throws that resulted in interceptions.

“In my mind the most overrated stat in football is sacks and the most underrated stat in football is disruptions and the ability, whether it’s matching the hand, or just getting to that point where you put him in the situation where he’s got to throw a bad ball,” Fickell said.

“The idea is pressure,” he added. “The idea is making guys stay pocket. The idea is making guys throw in a rhythm they don’t want to. The sacks and those kinds of things will continue to come.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman James Thompson shows promise