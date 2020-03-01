If nothing else, North Carolina State defensive lineman James Smith-Williams will have a story to tell for years to come.

Smith-Williams cut his elbow during the vertical jump, Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports.

Smith-Williams made contact with a knob on the device as he came down from jumping. He recorded a 32-inch vertical jump, which ranked 10th-best at his position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Smith-Williams had athletic trainers tape his elbow so he could continue working out.

He might require stitches later, according to Jones.

Smith-Williams had the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive linemen at 4.60.

James Smith-Williams cuts elbow during vertical jump originally appeared on Pro Football Talk