James Shields wraps impressive 2018 campaign, but is it last he'll pitch in White Sox uniform?

James Shields is unlikely to go down as one of White Sox fans' most beloved pitchers.

It was always going to be hard to erase the memories of his first two seasons on the South Side, which saw him post a 5.99 ERA and give up 58 home runs.

But Shields, a 36-year-old veteran who doesn't figures to have much of a place in this rebuilding franchise's long-term plans, made a heck of an impact and did a heck of a job during this losing season, one that could end up being felt when the team does transition to contention mode.

Shields capped his 2018 season with another six innings Tuesday night. It didn't end up his 20th quality start of the season, with him giving up four runs, but he reached the 200-inning mark for the 10th time in his 13-year major league career, as good an example as any of how reliable and how steady a veteran presence he's been this season.

As of this writing, baseball's 200-inning club in 2018 looked like this: Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Aaron Nola, Zack Greinke, Dallas Keuchel and Shields.

"Going into this season, I was really taking pride in being able to get to that 200 mark again," Shields said. "It's my 10th time I've done it in my career, so that was kind of looming over my head a little bit, and to be able to get that, it's just all the hard work I've put in this year and I'm really really proud of that."

The other numbers might not scream "overwhelming success" of a season, even if it was by far his best year in a White Sox uniform. Shields finished with a 4.54 ERA and 154 strikeouts. The 34 home runs he gave up are the second most in baseball. His 78 walks put him in the top five in the game in that category.

But Shields' impact has been as much about what he's done off the mound as what he's done on it. He's served as a mentor to this team of young players, one that keeps getting younger with every highly touted prospect that gets his call to the big leagues. He's been a particularly strong influence on Lucas Giolito, with the two set up next to each other in the clubhouse all season - that is until Michael Kopech arrived and Shields requested Kopech slide in between him and Giolito, again for mentoring purposes.

Story Continues

That's a valuable thing on a team that figures to stay young as this rebuilding process moves along toward planned contention.

"I think more than anything, when you see how he's continued to pitch and work through all of the things he's done over the course of his career, I think he's been a big factor by example," manager Rick Renteria said prior to Tuesday's game. "He goes out there and shows you how to get through innings, grind through some rough outings and continue to eat up outs. I think these guys are seeing it. He's been someone that's shown them why he's been around for so many years.

"I think these guys have taken on some of his personality, some of his traits. Hopefully it's something they can cling to and continue to help each other with. It certainly doesn't hurt to have someone that's something like that. He's done everything he could to help with both between the lines and being in the clubhouse."

"I've done it my whole career," Shields said of that leadership, mentorship role. "Ever since I was in Tampa, I've prided myself in being a leader in this clubhouse and just helping the guys out and being a good teammate. Hopefully these guys take all of the advice and the experience that I've had over the years and take it to heart."

Shields' 2018 season is over, but is his time on the South Side?

He is expected to hit the free-agent market this winter, though given how impressive he was as a reliable arm and as a team leader in 2018, perhaps the White Sox opt to bring him back. Not only do they have a recent track record of making similar additions - see Hector Santiago and Miguel Gonzalez this past offseason - but they have a need in the starting rotation, two holes to fill in Shields' spot and that of Kopech, who will miss the 2019 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

It's an option, if it's something Shields and the White Sox both want to do. Certainly he's given them reason to consider it with what he did this season.

"We'll see where life takes me after this season's over," Shields said. "I've loved my time here, the guys are great, the coaching staff's a great coaching staff, and the training staff, I can't say enough about what they've done for me over the last three years. And just the organization itself has been an amazing organization to be a part of. So we'll see where it goes this offseason."