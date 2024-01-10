James Roby: Ex-St Helens captain joins club in coaching role following retirement

Former St Helens captain James Roby has joined the Super League club's coaching staff following his retirement at the end of last season.

The 38-year-old has been appointed as leadership, culture and performance coach in Paul Wellens' backroom team.

Roby won six Super League titles, four Challenge Cups, eight League Leaders' Shields, and two World Club titles in his 19-year career with Saints.

"It's a role where I want to add value and make a difference," he said.

Roby, who made 551 appearances for the club since his debut in 2004 against Widnes, added: "St Helens is home for me and I've had a very lucky 20-year career, come to the end of that, and it is a little bit scary at times.

"You think about what's next and what to go into and I explored a lot of different possibilities and opportunities but, in the end, this role became available.

"To stay in the environment that I know, I'm very familiar with all the staff, and all the players, it's a very easy transition for me as a retiring player."

Roby's role at Saints will be to mentor players and provide one-to-one coaching to improve the squad's performance.

He rejoins having finished his playing career unable to guide the club to a fifth Super League Grand Final in a row in a campaign that began with a stunning World Club Challenge win against Penrith in Australia.

"I'm very open to learning, I know that I've got a lot of sort of upskilling to do and things that I'll learn on the go or on the job but I'm welcoming that challenge and embracing it," added Roby.

"The challenge of working with these professional athletes day in and day out, trying to squeeze a little bit more out of them, that extra percent, it really excites me."