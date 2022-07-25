James Robinson won’t begin training camp on PUP list

The Jaguars had some good news and bad news on the injury front as they got training camp going on Monday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said the team will not have anyone starting camp on the physically unable to perform list. That means running back James Robinson can practice with the team despite tearing his Achilles last December.

“James is doing extremely well. He’s going to be out here and over here,” head coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday press conference.

“We’re just going to still take it slow with him and make sure he’s 100 percent — or better — before we put him out on the field.”

Pederson noted that Robinson not going on the PUP list “says a lot” about the running back’s rehab process. But Pederson wasn’t really surprised by the progress because Robinson has been in the building working with the medical team.

“I know and I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to get himself back this spring, this summer,” Pederson said. “He’s done a great job of putting himself in a position to where we don’t have to [put him on PUP]. But [we’ll] still be cautious with him and make sure he’s ready when he’s ready.”

Pederson said he’s “hopeful” Robinson will be cleared by mid-August.

But the team won’t have first-round linebacker David Lloyd on the field to begin camp, as Pederson said Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during the conditioning test on Sunday.

“Nothing too significant but we’re just going to be cautious with him and just give him some time,” Pederson said.

Cornerback Darious Williams may be limited to individual work to begin camp. And receiver Jamal Agnew will open up day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

