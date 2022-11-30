James Robinson: I was upset about being inactive

The Jets made running back James Robinson a healthy scratch for last Sunday’s win over the Bears and that was not a happy turn of events for the veteran.

Robinson was traded to the Jets late last month after Breece Hall tore his ACL and he appeared in three games for the team before being dropped from the lineup last weekend. Robinson ran 25 times for 75 yards and caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown.

Robinson said that “obviously, I was upset about” not playing and that he doesn’t know what the team’s plans for him are moving forward.

“Obviously, I didn’t come here not to play,” Robinson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Obviously, they brought me here for a reason. I don’t expect anything unless I work for it, and I’ve been working my ass off. Me not playing pisses me off.”

While Michael Carter‘s ankle injury may lead to a change this week, Robinson’s bid to return to the lineup probably won’t be helped by the performance of rookie Zonovan Knight. Knight ran 14 times for 69 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards against Chicago.

